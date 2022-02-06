Contests
Crews battle large fire at old Beckett Paper Co. warehouse

Crews were at the scene of a fire in Hamilton.
Crews were at the scene of a fire in Hamilton.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Crews were at the scene of a large fire at the old Beckett Paper Company warehouse in Hamilton Sunday.

Firefighters say that it happened around 11 a.m. on the corner of Heaton Street and North M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.

Deputy Fire Chief of the City of Hamilton Fire Department Jeffery Shaw says that when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from all of the windows and the roof.

It was discovered that the fire was coming from the floor system between the first and second floors.

No one was inside the building during the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

He claims that even though the fire caused some damage, the building is not a total loss.

“These types of buildings are built well enough that they can take this kind of abuse and still salvage the structure real easy,” Shaw said.

According to Shaw, the building was initially scheduled for redevelopment. It is unclear to what the redevelopment plans are at this point.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

