Fans to honor Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Who Dey Nation will get a chance to honor the AFC Champions at Paul Brown Stadium during a pep rally Monday on Super Bowl Opening Night.

The sold-out event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be televised on the NFL Network and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, the Bengals will leave Cincinnati and practice at UCLA ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

For a franchise that only won four games in the 2020 season, the memorable ride rolls on in 2021, with Cincinnati having won three postseason games in January.

The Bengals won ten regular-season games under third-year head coach Zac Taylor in 2021, clinching the AFC North Division Title. It’s a tight-knit group from the top-down, according to Running Back Samaje Perine, who had a 41-yard touchdown catch in the AFC Title Game at Kansas City, starting a string of 21 consecutive points for Cincinnati in the Bengals’ 27-24 overtime victory.

“Zac does a great job at letting us police ourselves, and we’ve gotten to a point where we don’t need policing because we know what we’re doing and where we’re supposed to be. For the most part, we’re there, and I feel like that’s the biggest part out of all of it,” Perine said.

Monday will be filled with media commitments for the Bengals as they seek their first Super Bowl Title Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium taking on the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m.

