Friends, family honor Little Miami student who passed away

A celebration of life for Little Miami student Quinn McGuire was held Saturday just a few days...
A celebration of life for Little Miami student Quinn McGuire was held Saturday just a few days after his passing.(Family)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Members of the Little Miami community held a celebration of life for Quinn McGuire, who passed away earlier this week.

The community gathered at the Morrow Arts Center for Quinn’s celebration of life vigil Saturday night.

Quinn was born with a rare genetic syndrome and ultimately passed away due to complications with pneumonia.

His mother, Gabrielle, describes him as a “tiny Goliath,” outliving the predictions of his time on Earth.

He was a cherished member of the Panther nation and put a smile on everyone’s face.

“I feel not happy but at peace,” says Gabrielle. “There are so many people here and that shows me that this little guy had such an impact on the world.”

In attendance at the vigil was Mary Lou Lloyd, Quinn’s caregiver of nearly eight years.

“I will miss his smile and the way he reacted when he saw me,” says Lloyd. “He was so joyful and it just touched my life every time I saw that. It was something special to me.”

A statement from Gabrielle is embedded in a GoFundMe page set up to support her with burial expenses.

“I am humbled by this tiny Goliath and his will to persevere, his will to live and love and enjoy life with all it has to offer,” she wrote of Quinn. “He is truly the embodiment of ‘live like you are dying,’ literally. Everything is being soaked up like a sponge, and the delight of just being alive is shown in every second of his smile and laughter and delight.”

In lieu of flowers, Quinn’s family asked that guests at the vigil donate to the Quinn McGuire Donation Fund.

