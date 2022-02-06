Inspired by Esiason Street 32 years ago, Cheviot changes street names to honor Bengals

CHEVIOT, Ohio (Cincinnati Enquirer) - If you want to get to Cheviot City Hall for the next month, you’ll have to drive down Joe Burrow Way.

This suburb just west of Cincinnati temporarily changed the names of nine streets to honor Cincinnati Bengals players and team founder Paul Brown.

Harrison Avenue, the main drag through town, for the next month is Joe Burrow Way.

The temporary signs were paid for by the Cheviot Business Alliance. No city money went into it, said Mayor Sam Keller.

The signs went up on Wednesday. The regular street names remain up so no one gets lost, Keller said.

“It is a symbolic thing to show our support for the hometown team,” Keller said. “It is crazy how it’s going over on Facebook.”

The morning after the Bengals’ dramatic victory in Kansas City, bar owner Troy Borgmann approached Keller about renaming the streets.

Cheviot was inspired by how Cincinnati handled Montana Avenue during the Bengals’ last trip to the Super Bowl in 1989. Montana Avenue runs through the adjacent Cincinnati neighborhood of Westwood.

In 1989, the Bengals faced the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback Joe Montana.

“I don’t think any self-respecting Cincinnatian will want to drive on a street bearing the name as the San Francisco quarterback,”then-Cincinnati mayor Charlie Luken said at the time.

That left an impression on 12-year-old Borgmann. Now 44 and owner of Fogarty’s Irish Pub in Cheviot, he wanted to rename a bunch of streets.

“I remember it 32 years later,” Borgmann said. “I hope the kids get the same joy I got out it.”

Luckily, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford does not share a name with any streets in Cheviot.

It’s turned into great publicity for this town of 8,600 on Cincinnati’s western border, Borgmann and Keller said.

The businesses in Cheviot’s business district have a Super Bowl pub crawl planned Friday, Feb. 11 from 5 p.m -11 p.m.

The signs will be auctioned off after they’re taken down at the end of February, Borgmann said.

The list of street name changes according to the Cheviot Business Alliance’s Facebook page:

North Bend Road – Paul Brown Place

Harrison Avenue – Joe Burrow Way

Glenmore Avenue – Chase Drive

Delmar Avenue – McPherson Avenue

Davis Avenue – T. Boyd Run

Olivette Avenue – Joe Mixon Lane

Everett Avenue – Uzomah Street

To be determined – Sam Hubbard Way

To be determined – Zac Taylor Place

