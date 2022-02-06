Contests
Quiet weather in the Tri-State

By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After very active weather much of last week, we will enjoy quiet conditions and not a lot of precipitation this week. We made it above freezing Sunday with highs in the mid 30s and sunshine. That has helped to melt some of the snow and ice but there is much more sticking around the region. With highs above freezing all week, we should see more wet ground and less frozen conditions. However, be aware of refreezing during the overnight hours.

The Ohio River in Cincinnati is beginning to recede after cresting at about 48.5′ Sunday evening. The river is forecast to be below action stage (40′) Tuesday evening.

There is a chance for a few flurries Monday but nothing major. The next chance for significant precipitation will be the middle of the week and again this weekend. However, there is not much consistency in the models so at this time I would not count on the snow. We’ll keep an eye on it!

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

