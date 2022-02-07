Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida

Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were...
Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment.(Source: USCGSoutheast/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”

Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.

The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say these women violently assaulted a Wendy's worker over how they were...
Police: Women go into rage at Wendy’s over drive-thru order (video)
A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while...
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding incident
The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
Final game ball from Bengals AFC win delivered by Coach Zac Taylor
Bengals fans will get to celebrate the AFC Champions at Paul Brown Stadium Monday during the...
Fans to honor Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night
Crews were at the scene of a fire in Hamilton.
Crews battle large fire at old Beckett Paper Co. warehouse

Latest News

A traffic camera captures patchy freezing fog near Interstate 275 and Kellogg Avenue in...
Freezing fog for morning rush
A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while...
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding incident
Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination
Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and...
Ottawa declares state of emergency as COVID protests continue