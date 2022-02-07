3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding incident

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 3-year-old is dead and a 4-year-old is hurt after they were hit by an SUV while sledding Sunday in Green Township, police say.

It happened as they sled down a hill on Northcrest Lane near Bluesky Road just before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

The children were on the sled as it came west down a hill behind Bluesky Drive and went onto Northcrest Lane, where it was struck by a 2004 Ford Explorer, police wrote in a news release.

Both children were injured and transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The 3-year-old sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The 4-year-old was listed in stable condition, according to police.

They said the driver of the Ford Explorer was not hurt.

Alcohol and/or drugs nor speed appear to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The names of the children and SUV driver are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation by the Green Township Police Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

