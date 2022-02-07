Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding incident

A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while...
A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while sledding in Green Township, police say.(Live 5/File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 3-year-old is dead and a 4-year-old is hurt after they were hit by an SUV while sledding Sunday in Green Township, police say.

It happened as they sled down a hill on Northcrest Lane near Bluesky Road just before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

The children were on the sled as it came west down a hill behind Bluesky Drive and went onto Northcrest Lane, where it was struck by a 2004 Ford Explorer, police wrote in a news release.

Both children were injured and transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The 3-year-old sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The 4-year-old was listed in stable condition, according to police.

They said the driver of the Ford Explorer was not hurt.

Alcohol and/or drugs nor speed appear to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The names of the children and SUV driver are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation by the Green Township Police Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say these women violently assaulted a Wendy's worker over how they were...
Police: Women go into rage at Wendy’s over drive-thru order (video)
The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
Final game ball from Bengals AFC win delivered by Coach Zac Taylor
Bengals fans will get to celebrate the AFC Champions at Paul Brown Stadium Monday during the...
Fans to honor Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night
Crews were at the scene of a fire in Hamilton.
Crews battle large fire at old Beckett Paper Co. warehouse

Latest News

A traffic camera captures patchy freezing fog near Interstate 275 and Kellogg Avenue in...
Freezing fog for morning rush
Paul Miracle, a lifelong Bengals fan, is going to the Super Bowl after getting several donations.
Donations make dream come true for Bengals superfan battling ALS
A family is urging drivers in the Tri-State to remove ice and snow off of their vehicles before...
Family urges caution after flying ice shatters windshield on interstate
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions