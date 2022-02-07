30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Monday after a crash in Harlan Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:08 p.m. at OH-28 near Morrow Rossburg Road.

Blanchester resident Kendra Gregory, 30, was driving east on OH-28 at the time of the crash, according to OSP.

John Cole, 68, of Goshen, was driving west at the same location.

Police say Gregory lost control of her car, drove left of center and was struck by Cole.

Gregory was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.

EMS transported Cole to Bethesda North Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan Township Fire and EMS and Goshen Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

Troopers did not provide any further information.

