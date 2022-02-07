Contests
Bibi, mother of Fiona the hippo, celebrates 23rd birthday

Fiona and Bibi in outdoor pool
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bibi, who is the mother of the world-famous hippo Fiona, celebrates her twenty-third birthday.

Cincinnati Zoo officials say that Bibi was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Feb 7. She gave birth to Fiona in Jan. 2017. Fiona was born six weeks before her due date at 29 pounds, about 20 pounds underweight, and was in intensive care at the Cincinnati Zoo.

She now weighs about 1,600 pounds.

Bibi weighs about 3,000 pounds and spends a great deal of time with her daughter.

In honor of Bibi’s birthday, the zoo is partnering with BIBIBOP restaurant for a fundraiser. Customers who dine in at any of their locations should say they are there for the fundraiser. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the zoo for her birthday.

