Bomb threat closes Freedom Elementary School

Freedom Elementary School in West Chester Township is closed Monday due to a bomb threat, a township spokeswoman says.(Freedom Elementary School Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A bomb threat shut down Freedom Elementary School in West Chester Township, a township spokeswoman said Monday.

West Chester police are on scene right now investigating, said Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman.

She said a call came into the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s tip line overnight about a bomb threat for the school.

Officers responded to the school on Beckett Road near Eagle Ridge Drive with the bomb squad and a bomb-sniffing dog.

“We haven’t found anything yet,” Wilson said.

School officials made the decision to cancel classes and close the building Monday, she said.

Police are expected to remain at the school throughout the day Monday and be there Tuesday when students return.

FOX19 NOW requested comment from a spokeswoman for Lakota.

We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

