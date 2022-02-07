Contests
Braxton Brewing renovates their Covington location in time for the big game

Braxton Brewing in Covington is renovating their location just in time for the Super Bowl.
Braxton Brewing in Covington is renovating their location just in time for the Super Bowl.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Both sides of the Ohio River are enjoying the Bengals success, especially bars and restaurants where watch parties are happening.

At Braxton Brewing in Covington, renovations are nearly complete to expand seating and provide a more open area for guests. Most importantly, guests can see what the brewery was founded on making beer in the garage.

“We’re building in a drink rail and putting the garage door back because obviously the brewery was born in a garage,” explains Braxton Brewing CEO Jake Rouse, “So be able to keep the homage of who we are but still be able to watch and look at us producing beer at any given time.”

Rouse says this project is a way to make guests feel more comfortable as they can spread out and enjoy time with one another.

“We’re doing some pretty big renovations down here to kind of set ourselves up for a post COVID world if you will,” says Rouse. “We began thinking about this project sometime middle of the year last year when it was clear that as things were opening up consumer behaviors changed in a really big way.”

The renovated space will not only expand seating by 25%, but it also allows more natural light from the windows and a way to see from the front door back to the garage where the beer is brewed from start to finish.

“We’re really excited about it , we should be able to tare down the tarp just in time for the Super Bowl which will be great,” Rouse said. “We’ll throw a really big Super Bowl party down here and have the TVs on. It should be a great time.”

Rouse says the Bengals success has been good for business at all three Braxton locations including Covington, Cincinnati and the Barrel House in Fort Mitchell.

They will host a watch party Sunday in Covington with food specials from Parlor and all of your favorite Braxton beer, hard seltzers and drinks.

“The Bengals in the playoffs and now making it into the Super Bowl has been an unbelievable reprieve,” explains Rouse. “It’s just been so great just to see the entire city is happy. I still can’t believe it.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

