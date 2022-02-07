Contests
WATCH: City officials announce Bengals tailgating plans for Super Bowl

By Natalya Daoud
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -City officials will be announcing tailgating plans Monday for Super Bowl LVI.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and Commissioner Alicia Reece will be speaking at City Hall at 10 a.m.

On Monday fans will get to honor the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium for the Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Gatorade Fan Rally.

Tickets for the pep rally went on sale Wednesday and sold out within a few hours.

Super Bowl Opening Night marks the kickoff of Super Bowl week to the nation, per the NFL.

The event will be televised on the NFL Network and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, the Bengals will leave Cincinnati and practice at UCLA ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

