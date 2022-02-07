Crash knocks out power to hundreds in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash into a utility pole knocked out power to hundreds of Duke Energy customers in Westwood Monday morning, police say.

Werk Road is closed until further notice between Eugene Lane and Harrison Avenue.

As of 6 a.m., 310 customers are without power in the area, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m., the website shows.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.