Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Crash knocks out power to hundreds in Westwood

A crash into a utility pole knocked out power to hundreds of Duke Energy customers in Westwood...
A crash into a utility pole knocked out power to hundreds of Duke Energy customers in Westwood Monday morning, police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash into a utility pole knocked out power to hundreds of Duke Energy customers in Westwood Monday morning, police say.

Werk Road is closed until further notice between Eugene Lane and Harrison Avenue.

As of 6 a.m., 310 customers are without power in the area, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m., the website shows.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say these women violently assaulted a Wendy's worker over how they were...
Police: Women go into rage at Wendy’s over drive-thru order (video)
A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while...
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding incident
The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
Final game ball from Bengals AFC win delivered by Coach Zac Taylor
Bengals fans will get to celebrate the AFC Champions at Paul Brown Stadium Monday during the...
Fans to honor Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night
Crews were at the scene of a fire in Hamilton.
Crews battle large fire at old Beckett Paper Co. warehouse

Latest News

More than 40 years after 11 people infamously died in a stampede at The Who concert in...
‘The Who’ announce concert return to Cincinnati
A traffic camera captures patchy freezing fog near Interstate 275 and Kellogg Avenue in...
Freezing fog for morning rush
A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while...
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding incident
Paul Miracle, a lifelong Bengals fan, is going to the Super Bowl after getting several donations.
Donations make dream come true for Bengals superfan battling ALS