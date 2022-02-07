Dates announced for 2022 BLINK light festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The dates have been announced for BLINK Cincinnati, the dynamic art and light festival whose prior two incarnations brought millions to the urban core.

BLINK will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16.

BLINK is returning under the leadership of new Executive Director Justin Brookhart.

Mark Your Calendar: BLINK returns to Cincinnati October 13-16, 2022. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/4q9vb4DOEO — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) February 7, 2022

Former Mayor John Cranley in March 2021 pledged $1 million for a 2022 BLINK installment sourced from American Rescue Plan funds.

The festival features light displays, interactive elements and cultural events dotted through the basin. When it arrived first in 2017, it offered officials a chance at rebranding urban core neighborhoods rejuvenated after decades of disinvestment.

Each installment brought more than a million people to Downtown Cincinnati, Covington’s Central Business District and Over-the-Rhine.

Blink is back! We are happy to announce that Blink will once again light up the streets of Cincinnati on October 13-16, 2022. Mark you calendar now and stay tuned to @blinkcincinnati for more information. #blinkcincinnati #cincinnatiohio #cincinnati #ohio #lightandart #festival pic.twitter.com/yRkSW2FqGE — BLINK Cincinnati (@BLINKcincy) February 7, 2022

The 2019 festival was the Tri-State’s largest event ever, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

That festival’s Future City Spectacular Parade alone drew 150,000 attendees to witness its 3,400 participants, among which were 93 groups and seven marching bands.

BLINK is produced by Agar, ArtWorks, Brave Berlin, the Haile Foundation and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.