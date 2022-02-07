Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dates announced for 2022 BLINK light festival

“Blink” Light and Art Event Announces First Wave Of Installations
“Blink” Light and Art Event Announces First Wave Of Installations
By Mike Schell and Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The dates have been announced for BLINK Cincinnati, the dynamic art and light festival whose prior two incarnations brought millions to the urban core.

BLINK will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16.

BLINK is returning under the leadership of new Executive Director Justin Brookhart.

Former Mayor John Cranley in March 2021 pledged $1 million for a 2022 BLINK installment sourced from American Rescue Plan funds.

The festival features light displays, interactive elements and cultural events dotted through the basin. When it arrived first in 2017, it offered officials a chance at rebranding urban core neighborhoods rejuvenated after decades of disinvestment.

Each installment brought more than a million people to Downtown Cincinnati, Covington’s Central Business District and Over-the-Rhine.

The 2019 festival was the Tri-State’s largest event ever, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

That festival’s Future City Spectacular Parade alone drew 150,000 attendees to witness its 3,400 participants, among which were 93 groups and seven marching bands.

BLINK is produced by Agar, ArtWorks, Brave Berlin, the Haile Foundation and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while...
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding incident
Cincinnati police say these women violently assaulted a Wendy's worker over how they were...
Police: Women go into rage at Wendy’s over drive-thru order (video)
Bengals fans will get to celebrate the AFC Champions at Paul Brown Stadium Monday during the...
Fans to honor Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night
The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
Final game ball from Bengals AFC win delivered by Coach Zac Taylor
Crews were at the scene of a fire in Hamilton.
Crews battle large fire at old Beckett Paper Co. warehouse

Latest News

TT's Take: Stars of 'Suspicion' talk filming
TT's Take: Stars of 'Suspicion' talk filming
Fishbowl at The Banks debuts two new drinks to celebrate Bengals.
Cincinnati bar debuts new drinks to celebrate Bengals season
Jimmy Buffet is returning to Riverbend.
Jimmy Buffett bringing tour to Cincinnati for one night only
With locations in Ludlow and Covington, Bircus Brewing Co. is planning to expand production in...
Bircus Brewing isn’t clowning around, plans to open Cincinnati location 🍻