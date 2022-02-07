Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Deadly crash closes section of Warren County road

At least one person is confirmed dead.
At least one person is confirmed dead.(Storyblocks.com)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A portion of Ohio 28 in Harlan Township is shut down due to a deadly crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers confirmed at least one person was dead around 2:30 p.m.

The crash happened on Ohio 28 near Morrow Rossburg Road, which is where the road is closed, OSHP said.

Troopers did not provide any further information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while...
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding incident
Cincinnati police say these women violently assaulted a Wendy's worker over how they were...
Police: Women go into rage at Wendy’s over drive-thru order (video)
Bengals fans will get to celebrate the AFC Champions at Paul Brown Stadium Monday during the...
Fans to honor Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night
The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
Final game ball from Bengals AFC win delivered by Coach Zac Taylor
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions

Latest News

Braxton Brewing in Covington is renovating their location just in time for the Super Bowl.
Braxton Brewing renovates their Covington location in time for the big game
The week-long Bengals tailgating events will happen in the Cincinnati-area starting Monday night.
City officials announce Bengals tailgating plans for week ahead of Super Bowl
Fiona and Bibi swimming in their pool. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
Bibi, mother of Fiona the hippo, celebrates 23rd birthday
Hudepohl is releasing its limited edition Hu-Dey beer.
Here’s how to get your Hu-Dey beers for the Super Bowl