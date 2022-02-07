Deadly crash closes section of Warren County road

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A portion of Ohio 28 in Harlan Township is shut down due to a deadly crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers confirmed at least one person was dead around 2:30 p.m.

The crash happened on Ohio 28 near Morrow Rossburg Road, which is where the road is closed, OSHP said.

Troopers did not provide any further information.

