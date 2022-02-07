Deputy rescues woman, dog from frozen Butler County pond

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said a deputy saved a woman and her dog from a frozen pond on Sunday.

According to Jones, the dog wandered off and walked onto the pond and broke through the ice. The woman crawled onto the ice to save her dog, but broke through the ice and submerged in the freezing water.

Deputy Even Depew, who is also a member of the Emergency Response Services, was on routine patrol and was able to pull the woman and dog to safety.

This dog was rescued from the pond. (Sheriff Richard Jones)

“Again, this is why it’s important for Deputies to be trained in Technical Rescue for situations like this. Quick response with the knowledge, skills and equipment to make a difference,” Sheriff Jones said.

The woman and her dog were immediately wrapped in a blanket and checked by EMS.

