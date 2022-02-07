Donations make dream come true for Bengals superfan battling ALS

WARREN COUNTY, OH (WXIX) - Two local Bengals fans are now heading to the Super Bowl thanks to hundreds of generous donors from as far away as Scotland.

For the first time in his life, Paul Miracle will be going to the Super Bowl, with his daughter Sarah Miracle.

Sarah has been working non-stop to try to get her dad to the game. A donation drive she launched last week has brought in about 300 donations totaling more than $30,000 dollars.

One person anonymously donated $10,000, and another gave $9,000.

Paul and Sarah said every single donation, every dollar, has meant something to them.

“There was a lot of people who were saying ‘this is in honor of,’ not necessarily my dad, but they wanted to give because they felt like they needed to because their loved one, or their friend, or somebody had lost their battle,” Sarah said.

Not only did strangers help make their wish a reality, but Sarah also said that Delta Air Lines is gifting them first-class tickets that are handicap accessible.

“It’s been as exciting as any of the first two playoff games,” Paul said.

For Paul and Sarah, it is hard to put into words what the community’s generosity means to them. Paul has ALS, a disease without a cure that affects the nervous system.

Traveling all the way to Los Angeles will ensure that the two will continue their tradition of attending every Bengals game this season, and it means they will be making new memories that they will never forget.

“I will have my ventilator in case I need it, cause I’m sure it’s gonna take my breath several times that day,” Paul said.

Any money that is not used for the trip will be donated to the ALS Association in hopes of helping the father-daughter duo see another dream come true.

“This money will not go to waste, and we will, eventually, at one point in time, find a cure for ALS,” Paul said.

Both Paul and Sarah have expressed immense gratitude to those who have donated or offered to help them.

Paul’s wife will also be traveling to LA. Once they get there, Paul said he will also get to reunite with his sister who lives in California.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.