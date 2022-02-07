Family urges caution after flying ice shatters windshield on interstate

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County family is urging drivers to remove hazards from their vehicles before heading out on the roads.

Joey and Bella Kleinow were driving on I-71 near South Lebanon on Saturday night when a large slab of ice flew off of another vehicle and smashed through their windshield.

“It looked like a feather in the air,” Joey said, “but then it came in like an anvil.”

The impact of the ice shattered their windshield and sent pieces of glass and ice into the car.

“Luckily it didn’t come through, so no one got hurt,” Joey added, “I think if it would’ve went through, it could’ve potentially killed my wife.”

His wife, Bella, was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle when most of the debris came onto her.

“[It sounded] kind of like a crash,” Bella said. “Like, it was big loud bang and then we see that it was shattered.”

While Bella was only left with a few scratches, the couple says that the incident itself was more detrimental to the family.

She says that their children, who were also in the vehicle, were scared the most from seeing their mom covered in shattered glass.

The Kleinows want to warn other drivers about the danger of snow or ice on top of moving vehicles.

“[I]t could definitely harm somebody else’s family by not taking some extra steps or time to clear it off,” Joey said.

Although it is illegal in some states, there is no law in the Tri-State requiring drivers to clear snow or ice off of their cars.

Both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Indiana State Police have also warned drivers about the potential dangers.

Headed out? Don’t forget to use this important tool! Clearing snow and ice from your vehicle ensures it doesn’t fly off further down the road. Flying chunks of ice can cause vision obstructions for you, and potentially damage other vehicles. pic.twitter.com/BCtvs9LOx2 — Ohio State Highway Patrol (@OSHP) February 6, 2022

