Freezing fog for morning rush

A traffic camera captures patchy freezing fog near Interstate 275 and Kellogg Avenue in...
A traffic camera captures patchy freezing fog near Interstate 275 and Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati early Monday. The patchy freezing fog will be most common in the river valleys. Reduce visibility and a light glaze of icing will be possible across parts of the area this morning.(National Weather Service in Wilmington)
By Frank Marzullo and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Re-freeze from Sunday’s snowmelt along with patchy freezing fog are leaving some slick spots for the morning rush Monday.

Temperatures are in the low 20s across the Tri-State.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington put out a special weather statement overnight warning that the freezing fog will be thick in spots, particularly along and close to the Ohio River and other river valleys.

Visibilities could drop to a quarter-mile or less as a light glaze of ice freezes on roads, especially untreated ones and other surfaces.

The weather service warned in a tweet: “Here is an ODOT camera view showing patchy freezing fog near I-275 and Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati. The patchy freezing fog will be most common in the river valleys. Reduce visibility and a light glaze of icing will be possible across parts of the area this morning.”

FOX19 NOW DETAILED FORECAST

LIST: School, Business Closings

Improvement is expected by mid-morning.

Drivers should use caution by slowing down.

Allow more distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you and use low beam headlights.

The fog is expected to burn off later as thermometers climb to a high of 35 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

We’re back in the freezer overnight Monday into Tuesday with the morning low set to drop to 14 degrees.

Then, we will warm to highs in the low-and-mid-40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ohio River in Cincinnati is beginning to recede after cresting at about 48.5 feet Sunday night. The river is forecast to be below the action stage of 40 feet by Tuesday night.

The next chance for significant precipitation will be towards the end of the week and this weekend. However, there is not much consistency in the models so at this time I would not count on the snow.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team will continue to monitor this.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

