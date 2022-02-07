Freezing fog possible for morning rush

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Re-freeze from Sunday’s snowmelt along with possible patchy freezing fog could leave isolated slick spots during the morning rush Monday.

Temperatures are in the low 20s across the Tri-State.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington put out a special weather statement overnight warning that the freezing fog will be dense in spots and particularly common in areas along and close to the Ohio River and other river valleys.

Visibilities could drop to a quarter-mile or less as a light glaze of ice freezes on roads, especially untreated ones and other surfaces.

FOX19 NOW DETAILED FORECAST

LIST: School, Business Closings

Improvement is expected by mid-morning.

Drivers should use caution by slowing down.

Allow more distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you and use low beam headlights.

The fog is expected to burn off later as thermometers climb to a high of 35 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

We’re back in the freezer overnight Monday into Tuesday with the morning low set to drop to 14 degrees.

Then, we will warm to highs in the low-and-mid-40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ohio River in Cincinnati is beginning to recede after cresting at about 48.5 feet Sunday night. The river is forecast to be below the action stage of 40 feet by Tuesday night.

The next chance for significant precipitation will be towards the end of the week and this weekend. However, there is not much consistency in the models so at this time I would not count on the snow.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team will continue to monitor this.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.