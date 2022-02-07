Gov. DeWine renames 3 Ohio state parks after Bengals players

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) -Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he is renaming three Ohio state parks after a few of the Bengals players.

The Burr Oak State Park in Glouster will be named the Burrow Oak State Park after Joe Burrow. Glouster is about 25 minutes away from Burrow’s hometown of Athens.

Paint Creek State Park in Bainbridge will be called the “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park” after McPherson scored the winning kick at the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

To honor the legendary player, Ickey Woods, Hueston Woods State Park will be named the Ickey Woods State Park.

“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” Gov. DeWine said. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black.”

Once the signs are put in place this week, the Ohio Department of Transportation will announce the exact location of the signs.

