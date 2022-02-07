Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Here’s how to get your Hu-Dey beers for the Super Bowl

Hudepohl is releasing its limited edition Hu-Dey beer.
Hudepohl is releasing its limited edition Hu-Dey beer.(Provided/ Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hudepohl Beers announced the return of their Hu-Dey beer in celebration of the Bengals.

The six-packs are only available at Hudepohl’s brewery Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and it is credit card only.

They are located at 1621 Moore St. in Over-The-Rhine.

Each six-pack will cost you $10.

Coming off the line….

Posted by Hudepohl Beers on Monday, February 7, 2022

At first, the brewery said once the cans are gone, they’re gone, but they later announced a few retail establishments will have them after Monday.

That list will be posted either Monday night or Tuesday.

FOX19 NOW will share the list once it’s available.

#WhoDey

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while...
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding incident
Cincinnati police say these women violently assaulted a Wendy's worker over how they were...
Police: Women go into rage at Wendy’s over drive-thru order (video)
Bengals fans will get to celebrate the AFC Champions at Paul Brown Stadium Monday during the...
Fans to honor Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night
The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
Final game ball from Bengals AFC win delivered by Coach Zac Taylor
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions

Latest News

aftab
City officials announce Bengals tailgating plans for week ahead of Super Bowl
The deputy was on routine patrol when he rescued them.
Deputy rescues woman, dog from frozen Butler County pond
City officials announce Bengals tailgating plans for Super Bowl
City officials announce Bengals tailgating plans for Super Bowl
“Blink” Light and Art Event Announces First Wave Of Installations
Dates announced for 2022 BLINK light festival