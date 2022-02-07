Here’s how to get your Hu-Dey beers for the Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hudepohl Beers announced the return of their Hu-Dey beer in celebration of the Bengals.

The six-packs are only available at Hudepohl’s brewery Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and it is credit card only.

They are located at 1621 Moore St. in Over-The-Rhine.

Each six-pack will cost you $10.

At first, the brewery said once the cans are gone, they’re gone, but they later announced a few retail establishments will have them after Monday.

That list will be posted either Monday night or Tuesday.

FOX19 NOW will share the list once it’s available.

#WhoDey

