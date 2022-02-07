Contests
Kroger partners with 2 Bengals standouts in fight to end hunger
By Drew Amman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This month, Kroger is partnering with two standouts from the Cincinnati Bengals in the fight to end hunger in Ohio Communities.

Honoring the Bengals run to Super Bowl LVI, 100% of the donations made by customers at the register in Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky Locations will go to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund and Sam Hubbard Foundation.

“This is an exciting and historic moment in our city’s history as our hometown football favorites show their stripes on the big stage,” Jenifer Moore, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager said.

Kroger’s Cincinnati/Dayton Division is running the program teaming up with Burrow and Hubbard to play a key role in Kroger’s Zero Waste Zero Hunger Initiative.

“We are inviting our shoppers to join us by giving back during their game day prep shopping trip to help more individuals and communities in need of access to fresh food,” Moore added.

All donations are tax deductible through this program.

Burrow, Cincinnati’s second-year quarterback, worked with organizations in Ohio to create the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund and it has raised $1.3 million to combat hunger.

Hubbard, the Bengals 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee, launched his foundation last year to help those dealing with food insecurity and to get vulnerable families and children the necessary medical, educational, and athletic resources.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is presented to a player for excellence on the field and service in the community.

