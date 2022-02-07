Contests
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog

30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.(Kentucky State Police)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT has learned police have arrested and charged a Breathitt County man for having “oral and sexual penetration with his dog.”

According to troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard, they received a call around 7:15 p.m. Sunday about an animal cruelty complaint.

The troopers arrived at the location on Butterpoint Road in Jackson. They found evidence, including video footage, showing 30-year-old Andrew Bennett engaging in sexual activity with a dog.

Bennett was arrested and charged with one count of sexual crimes against an animal. He was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail, where he awaits a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

