Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

One child killed, another injured in Green Township sledding incident

One child was killed and another injured after their sled was hit by an oncoming vehicle,...
One child was killed and another injured after their sled was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police say.(Live 5/File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 3-year-old is dead and a 4-year-old is injured after getting hit by a truck while sledding Sunday afternoon.

According to Green Township police, two children ages three and four were sledding down a hill near the 5400 block of Bluesky Dr. when their sled entered the roadway and was struck by an oncoming truck.

Both children were taken to Children’s Hospital, where police say the 3-year-old sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

The 4-year-old was listed in stable condition, police say.

The driver of the truck was not injured. Neither alcohol nor speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Police say that the names of involved parties are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation by the Green Township Police Traffic Unit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say these women violently assaulted a Wendy's worker over how they were...
Police: Women go into rage at Wendy’s over drive-thru order (video)
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback...
Burrow gifts AFC Championship jersey to childhood idol, Ohio native
Little Miami High School
Little Miami School District mourns death of student
The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
Final game ball from Bengals AFC win delivered by Coach Zac Taylor
Eric Lindsay (right) sued two West Chester police officers, Meijer and others alleging he was...
Lawsuit: Wrong man detained by West Chester police at Meijer

Latest News

Paul Miracle, a lifelong Bengals fan, is going to the Super Bowl after getting several donations.
Donations make dream come true for Bengals superfan battling ALS
A family is urging drivers in the Tri-State to remove ice and snow off of their vehicles before...
Family urges caution after flying ice shatters windshield on interstate
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions
A view of new street signs bearing Bengals player names in Cheviot on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022....
Inspired by Esiason Street 32 years ago, Cheviot changes street names to honor Bengals