Super Bowl fan festivities in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you can’t be in California for the Super Bowl, you can still celebrate all weekend long in the Tri-State.

If you’re wondering where to catch the game or join in on the fun, there will be parties throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky for people of all ages.

Saturday:

Jane’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Family-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Everything’s Jake performing from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Specialty Bengals themed drink options

Inflatable Football Toss with the Cincinnati Circus Company from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday:

Jane’s will be open 11 a.m. 4 p.m.

Family-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tracy Walker & Friends performing 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Specialty Bengals themed drink options

Fountain Square

3CDC will host several events family-friendly events at Fountain Square which include ice skating, bumper cars, and live music.

Friday:

Welcome to the Jungle Party from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Bengals CVG Wonder Lights, presented by Vincent Lighting Systems, at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m.

Saturday:

Who Dey and Friends Skate (Ice Rink Event) from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Show your stripes party from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Game Dey Party from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pre-game music from DJ Arie starts at 1 p.m.

Live Music local favorites: 2nd Wind Band at 2:30 p.m.

Free face painting

Ice skating and Bumper Cars

The Banks

Game Dey at the Banks presented by Bud light and Kroger from 2 p.m. to midnight across the DORA district

There will be four large viewing areas: Video board above Reds Hall of Fame & Museum A 27′ by 17′ screen on Freedom Way & Rosa Parks A 19′ by 11′ screen on North Walnut A 16′ by 9′ screen at Schmidlapp Lawn

Every time the Bengals score, the skies will light up orange courtesy of Rozzi Fireworks

Cincinnati Police are encouraging people to be safe at parties and are preparing for a large crowd at the Banks.

District 5 Captain Craig Gregoire says, “Just have a plan for how you’re going to get home. We don’t want anybody wandering off by themselves. You know, stay in a group.”

Several roads will be closed ahead of the Super Bowl tailgating events, so prepare a plan beforehand.

Cincinnati isn’t the only place that is planning fun events for Super Bowl Sunday. Several cities in Northern Kentucky are getting in on the action too.

Newport on the Levee

Sunday:

Game Day on the Levee at 4:30 p.m.

Dayton, Kentucky

Saturday:

Super Bowl Kick-Off Party at Monument Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fans looking for more information on the events can do so on the Cincinnati Experience website.

If the Bengals should return to Cincinnati as Super Bowl champs, Mayor Pureval says there will be a victory parade. City officials are still hashing out details for possible routes.

