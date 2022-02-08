6th grade Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime with Super Bowl tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mason sixth-grader Isaac Mecum got the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday when he got tickets to see his Cincinnati Bengals play in Super Bowl LVI.

The young Bengals fan was preparing to take a test with his classmates when class was suddenly interrupted.

The tickets were from Reliable Transportation Solutions.

The company saw a post from Mecum’s mom posted to Colts Owner Jim Irsay, who was giving away tickets last week.

His mom did not win, but the company wanted to help so they decided to surprise him with tickets to the game on Feb. 13.

Mecum says he is taking his dad to the game.

To top it all off, the entire class got Ja’Marr Chase shirts, and they did not have to take the test.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.