Average Super Bowl LVI ticket price could be record-setting

Tickets to Super Bowl LVI are pricey.
Tickets to Super Bowl LVI are pricey.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The average price for a ticket to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles is on track to be the second-highest average secondary price in history, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

The average price for a ticket to see the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is $8,869, Rovell tweeted.

If that average price holds, Rovell says tickets to this year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium will have the second-highest average price on the secondary market ever.

StubHub’s cheapest ticket is listed for $4,634 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. The most expensive, $48,392.

As for where the tickets are being bought, 11% of the buyers are from Ohio, according to Rovell’s tweet.

The Bengals and Rams kick off Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

