Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals fan with rare disorder gets to hold piece of team history

Bengals fan with rare disorder gets to hold piece of team history
By Mike Schell
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A four-year-old Bengals fan with a rare spinal disorder got his chance to hold a piece of Cincinnati history Tuesday at City Hall.

Ben Lallathin, 4, will never be able to walk on his own due to the disorder he lives with.

This Bengals fan was invited by Mayor Aftab Pureval to City Hall, where he got to see and hold the game ball from the Bengals AFC Wild Card win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Bengals have inspired our entire city, our entire region to have optimism, to have hope,” said Mayor Pureval. “It’s inspired young and old, and it’s inspired our young man here, Ben, and he’s so passionate about the Bengals.”

Ben’s mom, Missy Lallathin, says her four-year-old son’s rare disorder has not stopped him from finding love in sports.

“He loves sports. Having his physical disability kind of prevents him from participating in sports, but it hasn’t stopped his love for them,” Missy said. “Having older and younger brothers, who play them all, he’s always cheering for them. He loves the Bengals, and to get to see a game ball on his own is huge. He’s been talking about it all day.”

Ben receives his therapy treatment at Cincinnati Childre’s.

Missy says she is going to launch a social media campaign to encourage the Bengals to donate their next game ball to the hospital so all the kids there can enjoy it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals host Super Bowl kickoff party at Paul Brown Stadium
The week-long Bengals tailgating events will happen in the Cincinnati-area starting Monday night.
Super Bowl week fan festivities in the Tri-State

Latest News

Madeira unveils street names in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Madeira introduces ‘Bengal Boulevard’ and ‘Tiger Roar Way’
Bengals fan, Jeff Lanham slept on roof of his restaurant for 57 nights
Faith restored for Bengals fan who rode out losing streak on bar roof
A Graeter's Ice Cream truck loaded up and ready to head to Los Angeles.
Graeter’s sends ice cream truck to Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
‘Excessive heat watch’ issued in LA ahead of Super Bowl