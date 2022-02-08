Bringing Bengals fans closer to the Queen City for the big game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The big game is Sunday in Inglewood but if you can’t make the trip to Los Angeles, the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau and meetNKY are working together to outline a weekend party in Cincinnati.

The campaign is encouraging regional fans to visit the Queen City and stay for the weekend to celebrate the Bengals’ first trip to the Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

“The Cincy Region has come together to make sure this is an exciting weekend for visitors and residents to celebrate the historic season,” President & CEO of the Cincinnati USA CVB Julie Calvert said.

Information on hotels, various watch parties, and events are located on VisitCincy.com.

The website is also filled with details on locations where Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor dropped off game balls from playoff victories.

As the official destination marketing organizations in the region, Cincinnati USA CVB and meetNKY are listing ideas for Cincy-themed parties on VisitCincy.com.

Game time for the Bengals and Rams Sunday is 6:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

