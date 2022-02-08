Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Business owner creates Bengals inspired pieces

Megan Fenno is the artist behind the jewelry pieces.
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State business owners have been getting creative when it comes to showing their Who Dey pride.

One woman is using her talents to create Bengals inspired jewelry.

Megan Fenno is the owner of “Fenno Fashion” and says she has been bombarded for the last several weeks with orders on her pieces.

She has been creating Bengals inspired earrings and bracelets. Some of the items are hand painted.

Fenno says she is still taking orders and you can find them on her website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals host Super Bowl kickoff party at Paul Brown Stadium
The week-long Bengals tailgating events will happen in the Cincinnati-area starting Monday night.
Super Bowl week fan festivities in the Tri-State

Latest News

Hudepohl is releasing its limited edition Hu-Dey beer.
Get your hands on Hu-Dey cans at select local bars
Cup O’ Joe Burrow is a newly-hatched penguin chick at the zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chick in honor of Bengals star
The sheriff's office is looking for your help with identifying this man.
Sheriff’s office looking for man who exposed himself to Butler County gas station clerk
Southbound Interstate 75 is partially open again at the Norwood Lateral after a semi...
SB I-75 back open at Norwood Lateral after semi crash