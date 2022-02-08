Business owner creates Bengals inspired pieces

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State business owners have been getting creative when it comes to showing their Who Dey pride.

One woman is using her talents to create Bengals inspired jewelry.

Megan Fenno is the owner of “Fenno Fashion” and says she has been bombarded for the last several weeks with orders on her pieces.

She has been creating Bengals inspired earrings and bracelets. Some of the items are hand painted.

Fenno says she is still taking orders and you can find them on her website.

