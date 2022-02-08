Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chick in honor of Bengals star

Cup O’ Joe Burrow is a newly-hatched penguin chick at the zoo.
Cup O’ Joe Burrow is a newly-hatched penguin chick at the zoo.(MARK DUMONT | Cincinnati Zoo)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fandom is taking over the city as he now has a Cincinnati Zoo animal named after him.

Cup O’ Joe Burrow is a newly-hatched penguin chick at the zoo.

The zoo chooses food-related names for most of its blue penguins.

With the Bengals run to Super Bowl LVI, it was a perfect chance to intertwine Cincinnati’s favorite Joe with a cup of joe.

“The chick and the quarterback have more in common than just their obvious good looks,” said Cincinnati Zoo senior bird team keeper Aimee Owen. “This chick has been a great leader since Dey One. He’s always communicating his game plan to the entire team, and the plan is always eating and sleeping. Little blue penguins and QB Burrow are both good swimmers but can’t fly, and they know how to survive in extreme environments – Arrowhead Stadium and the rocky cliffs of New Zealand.”

The five-week-old chick will eventually wear orange and black ID bands when it moves to be with the rest of the little blue penguin colony this spring, according to the zoo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals host Super Bowl kickoff party at Paul Brown Stadium
The week-long Bengals tailgating events will happen in the Cincinnati-area starting Monday night.
Super Bowl week fan festivities in the Tri-State

Latest News

Hudepohl is releasing its limited edition Hu-Dey beer.
Get your hands on Hu-Dey cans at select local bars
You can still place orders for the Bengals inspired jewelry.
Business owner creates Bengals inspired pieces
The sheriff's office is looking for your help with identifying this man.
Sheriff’s office looking for man who exposed himself to Butler County gas station clerk
Southbound Interstate 75 is partially open again at the Norwood Lateral after a semi...
SB I-75 back open at Norwood Lateral after semi crash