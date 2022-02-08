Contests
Daughters seek answers in mystery of mother’s shooting death

Tawanda Alexander died in Roselawn in 2017.
(MGN)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five years after the shooting death of a woman, the five children she left behind remain grief-stricken and short on answers.

Tawanda Alexander was killed around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2017 in Roselawn.

The family gathered Monday for a balloon release at the spot where she died—a spot, for obvious reasons, they usually avoid.

“It could be you one day,” warned Marquita Alexander, Tawanda’s daughter. “If it’s you, and I’m aroudn, and I saw or know, I would tell for you. I would speak for your family who couldn’t speak for themselves.”

Red and black balloons engulfed the sky Monday night in memory of the mother and grandmother whose death lingers as a mystery in the hearts and minds of those who knew her.

“I have to live my life every day for the last five years not knowing who did this to my mom,” said Marquita.

Tranae Alexander, another of Tawanda’s daughters, says she received a phone call that night from a woman she didn’t know informing her that her mother had been shot.

“We don’t have any proof of who made the call and who did the shooting,” Tranae said.

Marquita finds it unusual that the person they say called Tranae went in search of her in Tawanda’s contacts list.

“I was the last person that my mother had just talked to,” Marquita said. “So why not go to the call log and hit the last person she called? Versus going through all the way the contacts to find daughter number two.”

The sisters believe the caller had to know their family, because during the call the woman referenced Tawanda as “T-baby,” a nickname for close family and friends.

Now the family is pleading for those with information to come forward.

“Just give us the courtesy and say something,” Marquita said.

Cincinnati police say they are still investigating.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

