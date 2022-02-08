Contests
Employee shot at Carthage White Castle, police say

An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.
An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An employee suffered a gunshot wound at a White Castle in Carthage, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened Monday around 10 p.m.

Police say someone shot the restaurant manager in the drive thru.

The manager was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CPD.

Police are looking for a suspect but have not released any further information.

