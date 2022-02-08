Contests
‘Excessive heat watch’ issued in LA ahead of Super Bowl

The Bengals-Rams showdown could qualify as the hottest Super Bowl in league history.
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s gonna be a scorching Super Bowl week in southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Los Angeles issued an Excessive Heat Watch Monday for the second half of the week going into Super Bowl weekend.

The weather service notes temperatures between 85-90 degrees are expected.

According to the Washington Post, the excessive heat watch appears to mark the first time on record that NWS offices in San Diego or Los Angeles have issued such an advisory in during February.

“Wintertime heat stress is a possibility, especially for those not acclimated to the heat,” NWS warns (stopping just short of calling out Cincinnatians specifically.)

Highs during the Super Bowl itself are expected to hit 87 degrees. FOX11 in Los Angeles reports the game could qualify as the hottest Super Bowl in NFL history.

“The current record, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was nearly 50 years ago at Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1973. The temperature at kickoff was 84 degrees,” FOX11 notes.

But Super Bowl LVI temps won’t be so unbearable inside SoFi Stadium.

The stadium isn’t technically air conditioned, but it is climatized with a roof made of individually operable panels that both reflect heat and induce airflow.

(Fascinating Fansided story on how it all works here.)

