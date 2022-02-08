‘Excessive heat watch’ issued in LA ahead of Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s gonna be a scorching Super Bowl week in southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Los Angeles issued an Excessive Heat Watch Monday for the second half of the week going into Super Bowl weekend.

The weather service notes temperatures between 85-90 degrees are expected.

According to the Washington Post, the excessive heat watch appears to mark the first time on record that NWS offices in San Diego or Los Angeles have issued such an advisory in during February.

“Wintertime heat stress is a possibility, especially for those not acclimated to the heat,” NWS warns (stopping just short of calling out Cincinnatians specifically.)

Highs during the Super Bowl itself are expected to hit 87 degrees. FOX11 in Los Angeles reports the game could qualify as the hottest Super Bowl in NFL history.

“The current record, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was nearly 50 years ago at Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1973. The temperature at kickoff was 84 degrees,” FOX11 notes.

But Super Bowl LVI temps won’t be so unbearable inside SoFi Stadium.

The stadium isn’t technically air conditioned, but it is climatized with a roof made of individually operable panels that both reflect heat and induce airflow.

(Fascinating Fansided story on how it all works here.)

High Fly over SoFi… wheels down in LA ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/UANZyes81L — Chris Riva (@Fox19Riva) February 8, 2022

More than meets the eye. @SoFiStadium's 'monumental' roof provides comfort for fans while sustainably controlling venue temperature. pic.twitter.com/6BoAqHfBRC — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 29, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.