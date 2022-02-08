Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Get your hands on Hu-Dey cans at select local bars

Hudepohl is releasing its limited edition Hu-Dey beer.
Hudepohl is releasing its limited edition Hu-Dey beer.(Provided/ Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hudepohl Beers announced the return of their Hu-Dey beer in celebration of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The brewery had 2,800 six-packs made and people waited in line for hours to get their hands on one Monday.

Now, Hudepohl said the 2022 commemorative cans will be available at a few bars in the Queen City.

You will see Hu-Dey cans on hand at Arnold’s Bar, Moerlein Lager House, Birch Station BBQ, and select 4EG locations such as Lackman’s.

According to Moerlein Lager House, they expect the trucks to drop off the Hu-Dey Tuesday night and have the cans available sometime Wednesday.

They said customers will be able to take them home - but there will be a limit.

The other bars have not released a date when they’ll be available, but Hudepohl said to check their social handles for updates.

“These cans will not be in any store, grocery store, convenience store, or quick stop,” the brewery said in their announcement. “Demand greatly outstripped supply and was bigger than anything we’ve seen including past limited edition cans.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals host Super Bowl kickoff party at Paul Brown Stadium
The week-long Bengals tailgating events will happen in the Cincinnati-area starting Monday night.
Super Bowl week fan festivities in the Tri-State

Latest News

Cup O’ Joe Burrow is a newly-hatched penguin chick at the zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chick in honor of Bengals star
You can still place orders for the Bengals inspired jewelry.
Business owner creates Bengals inspired pieces
The sheriff's office is looking for your help with identifying this man.
Sheriff’s office looking for man who exposed himself to Butler County gas station clerk
Southbound Interstate 75 is partially open again at the Norwood Lateral after a semi...
SB I-75 back open at Norwood Lateral after semi crash