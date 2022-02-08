Get your hands on Hu-Dey cans at select local bars

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hudepohl Beers announced the return of their Hu-Dey beer in celebration of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The brewery had 2,800 six-packs made and people waited in line for hours to get their hands on one Monday.

Now, Hudepohl said the 2022 commemorative cans will be available at a few bars in the Queen City.

You will see Hu-Dey cans on hand at Arnold’s Bar, Moerlein Lager House, Birch Station BBQ, and select 4EG locations such as Lackman’s.

According to Moerlein Lager House, they expect the trucks to drop off the Hu-Dey Tuesday night and have the cans available sometime Wednesday.

They said customers will be able to take them home - but there will be a limit.

The other bars have not released a date when they’ll be available, but Hudepohl said to check their social handles for updates.

“These cans will not be in any store, grocery store, convenience store, or quick stop,” the brewery said in their announcement. “Demand greatly outstripped supply and was bigger than anything we’ve seen including past limited edition cans.”

