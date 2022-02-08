Graeter’s sends ice cream truck to Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Seizing on an opportunity to make Los Angeles feel a little more at home to the many Bengals fans attending Super Bowl 56, Graeter’s has sent a truckload of ice cream out west for the big game.

The famous Cincinnati-based ice cream company packed a truck and began a trek to LA Monday with planned stops at many national landmarks on the way, according to a news release.

The company plans to document the trip and give away thousands of free ice cream scoops to loyal supporters and new consumers alike.

To follow the truck’s journey, check out the company’s Instagram @Graeter’s.

In December, Graeter’s was listed on Newsweek’s 2022 list of “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains.”

With a five-star rating, the popular ice cream company made the publication’s ice cream and frozen yogurt list, with competitors Dairy Queen, Freddy’s, Baskin-Robbins and Cold Stone Creamery, among others.

