GRAPHIC: Dogs found dead in pet food bags in Tri-State

The humane society wants the public's help in finding their owners.
The humane society wants the public's help in finding their owners.(Brown County Humane Society)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Humane Society is looking for the owner or caretaker of dogs that were found dead inside of dog food bags on Monday.

The humane society said they responded to a call on US 52 between Ripley and Aberdeen where agents found dog food bags with emaciated deceased adult dogs inside.

“We are asking the public for any information that will assist the Humane Agents in locating the owner or caretaker of these dogs,” they said in a Facebook post.

They said the dogs were found in Pro Kal by KalKan dog food bags and they hope the brand could help identify an owner.

“These kind of cases take a toll on all of us here at Brown County Humane Society but we are determined to do our best to find out who did this. With our community’s help, we hope to do just that,” they said.

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING: The photos below may be disturbing to some. The Brown County Humane Society said they posted the pictures with hope that someone out there knows these dogs as they suffered terribly.

On 02/07/2022 The Brown County Humane Society responded to a call on US 52 between Ripley and Aberdeen. Brown County...

Posted by Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

