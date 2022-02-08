Contests
Young Bengals fan deemed Burrow look-a-like on social media

No. 9′s doppelganger is a 6-year-old boy named Tyler. And it’s not just the sunglasses.
Tyler Timler
Tyler Timler(Provided)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young Bengals fan is gaining fame on social media for his stylish impersonation of quarterback Joe Burrow.

Look up the definition of “cool” in the dictionary, and you might find a picture of Burrow in Cartier sunglasses, a black turtleneck and a gold chain. That’s the image, and the outfit, that’s taken Cincinnati by storm during the Bengals astonishing run to the Super Bow.

Tyler Timler has taken note as well. The 6-year-old Hamilton boy isn’t just matching styles, though; he practices his throwing motion in a no. 9 Joe Burrow jersey.

How much fun has it been? “Like, 5,000 percent,” Tyler said.

Tyler’s mom, Shauna, says the comparisons started around the time Burrow was drafted. The comparison took on greater meaning as the team started their run.

“He wanted a Bengals jersey for his birthday, and he got it, and he wanted Burrow,” Shauna said. “Had to have Burrow, and then when he seen him with the glasses, he just thought he was the coolest thing ever.”

Tyler says it’s cool to hear people say he looks just like his idol.

“It’s really, really fun, because I love him,” Tyler said.

The Timler family explains the Bengals have brought them together for decades, and they’re all enjoying this magical ride to the Super Bowl.

Tyler has his sights set on high-school football in the fall. Then he says he wants to play in college and, eventually, in the NFL.

