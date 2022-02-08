Contests
Madeira introduces ‘Bengal Boulevard’ and ‘Tiger Roar Way’

Madeira unveils street names in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Madeira unveils street names in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals.(Madeira Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Madeira has renamed two streets in honor of the Bengals Super Bowl run.

The intersection of Miami and Euclid avenues in the northeast Cincinnati suburb is now the intersection of ‘Bengal Boulevard’ and ‘Tiger Roar Way,’ according to the Madeira Police Department.

“Madeira is showing its stripes!” A police spokesperson wrote on Facebook. “”[...]Good luck in the Super Bowl Cincinnati Bengals! Who Dey.”

It’s the second Tri-State community to temporarily change its street names for the Bengals.

MORE [Inspired by Esiason Street 32 years ago, Cheviot changes street names to honor Bengals]

Madeira is showing it’s stripes! The corner of Miami Ave. and Euclid Ave. is now the corner of Bengal Blvd. and Tiger Roar Way. Good luck in the Super Bowl Cincinnati Bengals! Who Dey 🐅

Posted by Madeira Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

