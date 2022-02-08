Madeira introduces ‘Bengal Boulevard’ and ‘Tiger Roar Way’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Madeira has renamed two streets in honor of the Bengals Super Bowl run.

The intersection of Miami and Euclid avenues in the northeast Cincinnati suburb is now the intersection of ‘Bengal Boulevard’ and ‘Tiger Roar Way,’ according to the Madeira Police Department.

“Madeira is showing its stripes!” A police spokesperson wrote on Facebook. “”[...]Good luck in the Super Bowl Cincinnati Bengals! Who Dey.”

It’s the second Tri-State community to temporarily change its street names for the Bengals.

