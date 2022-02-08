Man shot in North Avondale, suspect detained, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 3:40 a.m. report of a man shot in the back of the leg at Dana Square Apartments off Dana Avenue near Reading Road, said Sgt. Eric Kaminsky.

They found the victim, 23, and say he was alert when he was transported to the hospital.

His condition wasn’t immediately available, but he is expected to survive, according to police.

A suspect is being detained, Sgt. Kaminsky said.

