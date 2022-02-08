NKY city votes against LGBQT ‘fairness’ ordinance

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Union’s city commission voted against a proposed LGBTQ rights ordinance at its Monday night meeting.

The ordinance would have prohibited discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations, which includes stores, restaurants, hotels and other public establishments.

The ordinance, termed a “fairness ordinance,” failed to pass with Mayor Larry Solomon and commissioners Eric Dulaney and Jeremy Ramage voting against it. Commissioner John Mefford abstained, and Commissioner Brian Garner, who proposed the ordinance, was the only vote in favor of it.

On Jan. 24, the Boone County Republican Party voted almost unanimously in favor of a resolution condemning the proposed fairness ordinance.

“The proposed ordinance introduces two, new protected classifications, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” the resolution reads. “In creating these two, new protected classifications, the overreaching ordinance seeks to mandate the acceptance of radical ideology that is anti-life, immoral, and completely ignores scientific and biological reality.”

A crowd of residents gathered at the meeting, overflowing from the meeting room and filling the lobby. No public speakers were allowed, though, as the public was given time to speak on the ordinance at the January meeting. At the previous meeting, four people spoke including State Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, who said called the ordinance a “big mistake.”

At the Monday night meeting, commissioners were one by one given a chance to explain the reasoning for their vote.

“Fairness to all Union residents is something that everybody should believe in. On the surface, everybody wants to be treated fairly. Everybody wants to treat others fairly,” Solomon said.

Union passed a resolution guaranteeing fairness to all residents in 2020, he said. The city also started a diversity public relations campaign last year, and Solomon said he thinks those are enough to address fairness in the city.

Ramage said the overwhelming response he’s received from residents is that the current laws provide for equal rights, so he said he would vote in line with those residents. Dulaney declined to give a reason for his vote at the meeting.

Mefford said he was conflicted because Larry A. Ryle High School, his employer, promotes diversity, equity and inclusion on a school and district level. He, like Ramage, though, had also heard from many residents who oppose the ordinance. He said if he voted one way he would be voting against his employer, while if he voted another way, he would be voting against the wishes of those who elected him.

Garner said he proposed the ordinance out of a desire for all people to be treated equally. He said he was disappointed local Republicans took a stand against it.

“I grew up (in Northern Kentucky) and this is not what I grew up in,” he said, speaking to the opposition to the ordinance.

He said many people misunderstood the ordinance, calling it “radical” or “extreme” and said it merely filled in a gap in the existing law.

Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, which promotes fairness ordinances across Kentucky, described the vote as “sad” and “disheartening” but said he doesn’t think this is the end of fairness discussions in Union. Hartman said this is the first time he’s seen a local Republican Party put out an official statement against a fairness ordinance, and he thinks pressure from the Boone County Republican Party led to the commissioners’ votes against it.

The ordinance would have mainly addressed discrimination in public accommodations.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and transgender status in the workplace. In February 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing.

Twenty-three Kentucky cities have passed fairness ordinances, including nine cities in Northern Kentucky. Union is the first Northern Kentucky city that voted on an ordinance and failed to pass it.

Union is located in Boone County and has a population of 7,416 according to the 2020 census. No cities in Boone County have a fairness ordinance

