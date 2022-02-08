Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating after trooper involved in Eastgate crash

Contests
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating after trooper crashes near Eastgate
By Ken Brown
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating to see if their trooper is at fault following a recent crash near Eastgate

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown obtained the dash camera from the trooper’s cruiser.

The trooper was injured and taken to the hospital, but he is doing okay.

