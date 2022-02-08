Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating after trooper involved in Eastgate crash
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating to see if their trooper is at fault following a recent crash near Eastgate
FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown obtained the dash camera from the trooper’s cruiser.
The trooper was injured and taken to the hospital, but he is doing okay.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.