Ohio Turnpike plow driver fired after damaging 50 plus vehicles

Turnpike said driver was grossly negligent
Photo of a shattered windshield submitted to the Ohio Turnpike Commission.
Photo of a shattered windshield submitted to the Ohio Turnpike Commission.(Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike driver who damaged over 50 vehicles while plowing in Erie County in late January has been fired, according to a statement from the Ohio Turnpike.

Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, served the following letter today (Feb. 8, 2022) to the snowplow operator.

“Notice is hereby given that the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is terminating your employment effective immediately. Your employment is being terminated for an egregious Chargeable Accident on January 23, while engaging in grossly negligent behavior as to endanger life, property, public safety, or otherwise cause the Commission to be liable for the damage. Further, you failed to responsibly perform duties that are within the proper scope of your position as a Maintenance Worker Class II Roadway employee.”

The letter stated disciplinary action was considered in accordance with Article 9 of the collective bargaining agreement, which permits the commission to invoke summary discharge without prior warning for the most serious offenses, according to the press release.

The Ohio Turnpike said Teamsters Local 436, were provided with the charges for work rule violations and given an opportunity to respond during a pre-disciplinary hearing on Feb. 4.

During the turnpike’s winter operations on Jan. 23, Rakay was traveling westbound beginning near milepost 117, close to the State Route 250 interchange, in Erie County, plowing snow, ice, and slush over the median divider wall onto oncoming traffic.

Unfortunately, 55 vehicles were damaged, and 18 individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“This was an isolated incident involving a single snowplow operator,” Ferzan added. “It is not representative of our employees or our operations.”

As of Feb. 8 (today), 51 vehicle owners have filed property damage claims with the turnpike.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

