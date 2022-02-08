Contests
Sam Hubbard’s impact on Moeller High School, Tri-State community

Sam Hubbard holds an AFC Championship T-shirt at the conclusion of the AFC championship on Jan....
Sam Hubbard holds an AFC Championship T-shirt at the conclusion of the AFC championship on Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans see his No. 94 jersey wreaking havoc on his opponents on Sundays, but Bengals’ Sam Hubbard is more than just a football star to the Tri-State.

After the Bengals won the AFC Championship, Southwest Local Schools set up a fundraiser to help the Sam Hubbard Foundation.

The district was challenged to raise $9,400 for the charity.

If students met the goal, they would get off school for the day after Super Bowl LVI.

Within days, the students smashed the fundraising goal.

Hubbard, 26, started his foundation after being drafted by the Bengals in 2018.

The foundation works to help the people of Ohio combat hunger by providing vulnerable children and families with educational, medical and athletic resources.

“The state of Ohio and the sport of football have done so much for my family,” Hubbard said, “and now I’m using that platform to give back to the very same communities that lifted me to where I am today.”

