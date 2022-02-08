SB I-75 partially reopens at Norwood Lateral after semi crash
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is partially open again at the Norwood Lateral after a semi tractor-trailer crash blocked all lanes earlier Tuesday.
The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. Now, only the right two lanes are open.
All traffic was diverted onto the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral.
We are still seeing lengthy delays in the area.
Over on I-71, all but one lane is blocked by another crash at the Ridge Avenue exit.
