SB I-75 partially reopens at Norwood Lateral after semi crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is partially open again at the Norwood Lateral after a semi tractor-trailer crash blocked all lanes earlier Tuesday.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. Now, only the right two lanes are open.

#BREAKING: SB I-75 is closed at the Norwood Lateral until further notice by a semi tractor-trailer crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Here's your detour: https://t.co/8jqJ5gJocD pic.twitter.com/CNJWlZhSPK — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 8, 2022

All traffic was diverted onto the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral.

We are still seeing lengthy delays in the area.

Over on I-71, all but one lane is blocked by another crash at the Ridge Avenue exit.

#BREAKING: NB I-71 down to single lane due to crash at Ridge Ave@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/hNbeWl6xmg — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) February 8, 2022

