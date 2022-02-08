Senior care community staff, residents full of Bengals pride for Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents at a Cincinnati senior care community are going all out this week to show their Cincinnati Bengals love.

Maple Knoll Village residents and staff have been rocking orange and black as they await Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Director of Community Experience Jim Hoeh says he has been on an emotional high for the past 24 hours.

He kicked the week off at the Bengals pep rally on Monday, and now, he and the staff are sending their best wishes to the team.

“It’s incredible,” Hoeh explains. “I haven’t felt this since I was in the fifth grade. Our residents are excited; our staff is excited.”

The senior community has housed countless Bengals fans over the years.

Many of the current residents remember the Bengals’ two Super Bowl losses in 1981 and 1988.

Hoeh says when the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, it will have extra special meaning for him.

“I can’t wait to win,” says Hoeh. “I just lost my grandmom on New Year’s, and she was a die-hard Bengals fan, and we’re winning this one for her.”

The Maple Knoll Village staff and its 400 residents will have all of their eyes on the TV on Sunday.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

