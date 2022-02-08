Sheriff’s office looking for man who exposed himself to Butler County gas station clerk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say exposed himself to a gas station clerk.
Sheriff Richard Jones said the man entered the Sunoco gas station located at 6300 Germantown Road on Feb. 2 at 7:30 .
While checking out he exposed his genitals to the clerk, according to Jones.
If you can help identify the man, you’re asked to contact Detective Turner 513-785-1238.
