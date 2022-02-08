Contests
Sheriff’s office looking for man who exposed himself to Butler County gas station clerk

The sheriff's office is looking for your help with identifying this man.
The sheriff's office is looking for your help with identifying this man.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say exposed himself to a gas station clerk.

Sheriff Richard Jones said the man entered the Sunoco gas station located at 6300 Germantown Road on Feb. 2 at 7:30 .

While checking out he exposed his genitals to the clerk, according to Jones.

If you can help identify the man, you’re asked to contact Detective Turner 513-785-1238.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

