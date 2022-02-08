Sheriff’s office looking for man who exposed himself to Butler County gas station clerk

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say exposed himself to a gas station clerk.

Sheriff Richard Jones said the man entered the Sunoco gas station located at 6300 Germantown Road on Feb. 2 at 7:30 .

While checking out he exposed his genitals to the clerk, according to Jones.

We need your help to identify the male in these photos. On February 2, at 0730 hours the male entered the Sunoco gas station located at 6300 Germantown Rd. While checking out he exposed his genitals to the clerk. If you can help please contact Detective Turner 513-785-1238 pic.twitter.com/lVU9d6JBDq — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 8, 2022

If you can help identify the man, you’re asked to contact Detective Turner 513-785-1238.

