United Dairy Farmers rebrands to ‘U Dey F’ for Super Bowl

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - United Dairy Farmers, Inc. changed its name in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals going to the Super Bowl, officially rebranding to ‘U Dey F’ and introducing a featured menu that also is now in effect.

If the Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday night, a fuel promotion for ‘U Dey F’ U-Drive members will go into effect the following day, on Monday, Feb. 14. They will cut the price of fuel by 1 cent per gallon for every point the team wins by.

So if Cincinnati wins 24-17, U-Drive members would receive 7 cents off per gallon the following day.

“Just like the rest of Cincinnati, ‘U Dey F’ could not be more proud our football team as they head to Los Angeles on Sunday to represent this city proudly,” said David Lindner, United Dairy Farmers Senior Vice President of Retail and Co-Owner.

“That is why we are enthusiastically throwing our brand firmly behind them in a show of unity and passion for the Queen City that we have both called home for generations.”

Meanwhile, the temporary rebrand aligns with some tasty selections for football fans to enjoy right now throughout the week.

‘U Dey F’ is featuring UDF Brand Joe Football ice cream, a buttery brown sugar ice cream with milk chocolate caramel footballs and ribbons of UDF fudge in 48 oz cartons, as well as the ‘U Dey F’ Orange Freeze made with their famous orange sherbet and available only at the dip counter in stores.

‘U Dey F’ donuts will also get a Cincy spin for a limited time.

The classic square donuts will be iced in white with orange and black sprinkles, while the devil’s food cake donut will be covered in chocolate icing and orange sprinkles for football fans across the region to enjoy.

All donuts and baked goods are prepared locally at the company’s state-of-the-art bakery in Blue Ash and delivered fresh daily to all 177 locations.

For more on ‘U Dey F,’ visit www.udfinc.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

