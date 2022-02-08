Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

WATCH: Worker saves customer’s life after collapsing at Subway

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama teenager is being credited with saving the life of a customer who collapsed when ordering food at Subway.

WBRC reports Angel Alford, 18, ran from behind the counter and started helping the woman using techniques she learned in high school.

Alford took public safety and policing classes before graduating and learned life-saving skills like CPR.

The teen said it felt like time had stopped the moment she rushed to the customer’s aid.

“I was on the phone with paramedics and they were like, ‘Does anyone there know how to do CPR?’ I was like, ‘I know basic life support training.’ They were like, ‘Do you need us to walk you through it? I was like, ‘No, I got it,” Alford recalled.

She quickly began performing CPR on the customer while providing instructions to the woman’s boyfriend.

“I started chest compressions, and I told her boyfriend, ‘Look, when I get to 30, I need you to blow because she needs oxygen, and she’s turning blue very quickly,’ and I just did that until the paramedics got here,” she said.

The Subway employee said the woman was breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

“I’m just here to make sandwiches, and I guess now save lives,” Alford said with a shrug.

Alford said she did what everyone should do in this type of situation, and that is to help in any way possible.

Teen Subway employee helps save customer

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals host Super Bowl kickoff party at Paul Brown Stadium
The week-long Bengals tailgating events will happen in the Cincinnati-area starting Monday night.
Super Bowl week fan festivities in the Tri-State

Latest News

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center...
Emhoff whisked out of event following security concern
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, center, address the media as as Mayor John Cranley, right,...
Cincinnati police chief announces retirement date
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FILE - President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing...
Company to build plant for electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors